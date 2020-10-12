Francisco U. Perez

Francisco U. Perez or Frank as he was affectionately known by all, a resident of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020, at his residence, with his children and grandchildren at his bedside. Frank was 82.

Frank is survived by: his children, Sabina Perez (Jesus), Martin Perez, Lydia Tellez (Tony) and Grace Gastelum (Manny); his grandchildren, Anthony Gabriel Tellez, Lucas Florencio Tellez, Emilee Raye Tellez, Isaiah David Gutierrez, Gabriann Ellana Moreno, Elijah Frank Gutierrez, and Mina GloryAnn Gastelum. Frank was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Gloria, in October of 2018; his parents, Francisco and Loretto Perez; a daughter, Grace Ann Perez; his son, Frank Perez Jr.; his granddaughter, Gloria N. Perez; and his great-grand-daughter, Kaya Tellez.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Tito was celebrated Saturday morning, October 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal followed in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

A Rosary and prayers were offered Saturday morning, October 3, 2020, also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

