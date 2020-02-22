Gary Dale Hodges, 71, of Star Valley Ranch, Wyo., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home.
Gary was born Nov. 13, 1947, in Littlefield, Texas, to Waylon and Rosie Hodges.
Gary is survived by: his two sons, Erik Hodges, of Bastrop, Texas, and Ethan Hodges, of Bastrop; his two daughters, Cathy (Jeff) Bozeman, of Nederland, Texas, and Karen Hodge, of Baytown, Texas; as well as three granddaughters, Jada, Jasmine and Julee.
Gary was proceeded in death by: his father, Waylon Hodges; his mother, Rosie Vasek; his stepfather, Joe Vasek; and his wife of 25 years, Susie Hodges.
A celebration of life will be held at the Greenlee County Country Club in York Valley on March 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.