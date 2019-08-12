Geraldine Gloria Gonzalez
Geraldine (Gina) Gloria Gonzalez entered into eternal rest June 28, 2019, after battling a long illness, at the age of 59. Gina was born May 5, 1960, to Richard A. and Cecilia Sandoval Gonzalez in Morenci, joining her four older siblings — one brother and three sisters.
Gina attended Laugharn Elementary and Clifton High School, where she played the flute in the high school band and was also baton-twirling majorette. She also enjoyed playing tennis; she and older sister Susan were double partners.
Graduating in May of 1979, Gina went into hospitality management, where she worked for national hotels across the states.
Gina was blessed with two children: a son, Isaac Matthew Gonzalez, of Colorado, and a daughter, Rachel Gonzalez, of Clifton.
Gina is preceded in death by her parents, Richard A. Gonzalez and Cecilia Sandoval Gonzalez.
She is survived by: her children, Isaac and Rachel; siblings, Carolyn Gonzalez, of Safford, Richard Jr., better known as uncle Tony (Susan), of Alamogordo, N.M., Anna Berens (Frank), of Tucson, Susan Gonzalez, of Clifton, and Suzie Word, of Clifton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gina will be greatly missed by her family. May her body be healed and her soul rest in peace.
Rosary and prayers will be offered Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church led by Father Ortega, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10 a.m. by Father Nathanial Mma. A private family committal service will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery.