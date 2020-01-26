Gilbert A. Alcarez
Gilbert A. Alcarez, 92, of Clifton, entered rest Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home in Clifton, with his loving wife, Lucy, of 67 years at his side. He was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Morenci to Aniceto and Christina Alcarez.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was always serving, including at church, as a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Gilbert graduated from Morenci High School. Joined the U.S. Army, served from September 1950 to September 1952 and his last rank was staff sergeant. He loved serving his country and always flew the U.S. flag proudly at his house.
He married Lucita Lara and was married for 67 years. He did many things during his life; he was a very talented artist and musician, and worked for Phelps Dodge for many years as a supervisor.
He is survived by: his wife, Lucy Alcarez; sons, David Alcarez (Norma) and Robert Alcarez (Cathy); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings; and son, Gilbert Alcarez.
Services were held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, beginning with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. with rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.