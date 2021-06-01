With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gilbert E. Gonzales Sr.
Our loving Grandpa, Father (Tha), and friend to anyone who had the privilege to sit at his bar, passed away on May 25, 2021. He left us while resting at his home in Thatcher, Arizona, during his 88th year.
Gilbert was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Morenci, AZ to Manuel and Pablita Gonzales. He was married to Soraida (Ida) in April 1965, who preceded him in death in 2012.
Gilbert proudly served in the USAF and was a Korean War veteran. He gained wisdom and seemed to always have the answer or be the “fixer.” It was his time spent bartending as “El Pinocho” that he truly made anyone feel like they were family. Gilbert had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing the Conejos River, taking summer vacations, and above all . . . sharing his knowledge. His love, his smile, & his teachings will forever live on in our hearts.
He is survived by his six children, nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Irene and Virginia, his brother Joe, and his wife, Ida.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street Safford, Arizona, 85546. A Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021, with Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church located at 311 South Central Avenue, Safford, Arizona 85546.
Services are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street Safford, Arizona, 85546, 928-428-1740.