Harvey J. Sauls, Jr., of Clifton and a United States Army Vietnam veteran, entered into rest Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Tucson. He was 73.
A Celebration of Life Service for Harvey will be conducted Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."
