Herbert Eugene Dunham
Herbert Eugene (Gene) Dunham, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born in Superior to Mary and Herbert Dunham on Sept. 17, 1938.
Gene is preceded in death by: his parents, Mary Dunham and Herbert Dunham; brother, Robert Dunham; and granddaughter, Megan Nicole Gardner.
He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Ana Dunham; two sons, Edward and Brian (Lynne); two daughters, Rachel (Colby) and Liz (Stan); and six grandchildren, Sarah Gardner, Jacob Fryar, Mateo Dunham, Luke Fryar, Isabel Dunham and Hannah Fryar.
Gene was a world traveler. At the age of 5, his family moved to Chile and returned to the United States at the age of 16.
He had a successful career in the mining industry. He lived in many countries throughout the years including: Spain, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Bolivia, Argentina and the United States. He was privileged to live on three continents and visited all seven during his life.
Gene loved his family; he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather (Papa) and friend. He was a generous man, funny and caring. One of Gene’s favorite things to do, and many witnessed, was imitating the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and he thought he sounded as good, if not better, than Julio Iglesias.
Gene’s hobbies included fishing, hunting and spending time with kids and grandkids. Gene’s kids and grandkids were his world. He enjoyed going to his grandsons’ sport activities and was their greatest cheerleader.
Gene will be missed by many, especially all who knew him, his family and friends. We love you Gene, Dad, Papa.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ 85915.