Born Aug. 21, 1939, in Antlers, Oklahoma – wait, let me stop right here. HL would want this clarified. Even though his birth certificate says Antlers, he insists he was born in Finley. This correction, starting an obituary, reflects exactly who HL was. He was full of pride, expected accuracy and only accepted perfection. The first son of Homer and Opal Boling entered into eternal rest on March 1, 2020 in Liberty Hill, Texas. He passed away quietly and painlessly, his beloved wife Linda holding one hand and daughter Franchesca holding the other. His passing was sudden, but ended years of debilitating health, starting with cancer (which he survived), then ending with Parkinson’s disease and myasthenia gravis - neurological disorders that annoyed him quite a bit in his final years.
A lifelong resident of Arizona (Clifton, Duncan, Morenci, Pima), HL graduated from Clifton High School, where he was active in sports and civic activities, in 1957. Raised in a house with clear moral guidance and love, but few financial resources, he was a self-made man. He carried his pride on one shoulder and his love for family, friends and country on the other. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. A devout Christian, volunteer, mentor, conservative and American patriot, HL served his family, friends, colleagues, country, communities, employers, profession and church with dedication and love. Guided by his faith, HL was a servant leader who saw the good in everyone and was naturally inclined to assist regardless of time, resources or expectation of reciprocation.
His life as a worker and professional was highly diverse and reflected his quest for self-improvement and contribution; paper boy, potato peeler, cowboy, ranch hand, mine laborer, journeyman carpenter, ‘smelter rat,’ volunteer fireman and fire chief, Greenlee County Sheriff’s Deputy, U.S. Army infantryman in the National Guard, mine safety and health professional and subsequently safety manager, safety director and consultant, professional association board member and executive, and University of Arizona guest lecturer.
He was a leading advocate for mine safety professionalism in the U.S. and influenced the lives of mining men and women within his own employers, Phelps Dodge Inc., and Bowen Contracting Inc., and countless mining organizations in the U.S. and abroad. He was one of the first Certified Mine Safety Professionals (CMSP) in history and is acknowledged as the originator of the phrase ‘Safe Production’ and related philosophy. His career contributions resulted in numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC), International Society of Mine Safety Professionals, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Holmes Safety Association and Arizona Mining Association, among many others.
Despite his substantial professional accomplishments and influence, HL was most proud of his children and grandchildren and their development as people, parents and productive citizens, and kind human beings.
HL is survived by Linda Boling, his collaborator and life partner of 18 years, six children: Lance Boling, Dr. Franchesca Estrada, Vicki Boling, J.R. Estrada, Deserea Ortega and Carlene Hesson, his sister Betty Acosta, his brother Charles Boling, and countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren. HL is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Arlene Boling, sons Brent Boling and Harold Boling Jr., and sister Frances Simmons.
HL requested no funeral services, as he did not want loved ones and friends to continue to grieve. The family gratefully acknowledges the kind support of Tranquility Hospice Services. Online condolences may be offered at hl.boling@bowenic.com.
In the words of HL,
“The two most important days of our lives are the day we were born and the day we found out why.”
“You should never take more than you give.”
“If you say you can or say you can’t, you are right…..It’s up to you.”