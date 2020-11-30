Ione Cecil Pelto
For the last three months, Ione, 80, had been living in San Tan Valley, AZ, but prior to that she was a 40-plus year resident of Duncan, AZ; farming alongside her husband of 64 years. Ione passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ.
Ione was born March 22, 1940 in Anoka, Minnesota to Ross and Verna Walton, she had one sister, Doris.
She attended Anoka Schools, before coming to Arizona and marrying the love of her life, Henley on March 10, 1956. Ione was blessed with three children, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three double great grandchildren. She was beyond proud of the Pelto legacy that she and Henley created.
Staying active was very important to Ione, not only helping on the farm, she also tended the vegetable stand, bred and raised pigs and loved all the babies that joined the family. Spending time with the family was very important to her, whether it was all hands on deck on the farm or family get togethers, it was always an enjoyable time.
Being a part of the community was also very important to her, She belonged to the Duncan Woman’s Club and held many different offices while enjoying her time with this group. Faith was extremely important to her, she was a member of the First Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed teaching the bible study classes as well as singing in the church choir.
In her spare time, she loved hand crafts and assisting Henley with his woodworking projects. She had a great eye and talent when it came to crafting and sewing.
Ione is survived by Pam Sesate (Joe), Cindy Pelto, John Pelto (Ellen) and sister Doris, her 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and three double great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Henley, her parents and brother Raymond.
Services will be held at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with the viewing starting at 9 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.