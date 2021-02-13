Irene Garcia Diaz, of Clifton, passed Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Scottsdale. Irene was 77.
Graveside committal services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Rosary and prayers will be offered Friday, February 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Diaz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.