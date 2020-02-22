Irene Reyes, of Clifton, entered into heaven Feb. 15, 2020. She was born June 27, 1941, to parents Lorenzo Reyes and Anita Hernandez Reyes. She was the oldest of four siblings.
She grew up in Clifton, Arizona and graduated in 1959 from Clifton High School. Afterward, she attended Eastern Arizona College, majoring in shorthand, and then acquired a job at a clothing factory in Safford.
In 1964, she moved to East Los Angeles, Calif., and resided with her Uncle Arturo and Aunt Delia Hernandez. She acquired a job as a secretary for a steel coating company in downtown Los Angeles. During that time is where she met her husband, Roberto Vidales, and they were blessed with a daughter, Irene Vidales, who is referred to as Little Irene.
In 1975, Irene moved back to Clifton with her daughter to live with her parents. She was hired by Phelps Dodge Mercantile as a clerk at the Health and Beauty Department until she retired.
Irene’s favorite past time was being outside, visiting with friends and family, and listening to music. However, dancing was her passion. Irene was a big Elvis Presley fan, her little brother Peter use to tease her and tell her that she was going to have to marry him so they could be rich.
Her daughter reminisces by saying her mother’s favorite quote to her was, “God only gives you what you can handle.”
Irene is survived by: her daughter, Irene Hillard; sister, Mary Dominguez; brothers, Lorenzo (Jan) Reyes Jr. and Peter (Rachel) Reyes; grandson, Lorenzo Conyer; great-grandson, Jordan Conyer; nephew, Harold (Sandy) Dominguez; and numerous nephews, nieces and godchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Lorenzo Reyes Sr. and Anita Hernandez Reyes; grandsons, David and Joseph Watt; grandmother, Maria Hernandez; and niece, Frankie Mia Dominguez.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25. 2020, at 8 a.m., with the rosary being led at 9 a.m. and the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton, with Father Nathaniel Mma as celebrant. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.