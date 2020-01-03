James L. Newton Jr., who was born June 15, 1948, in Muskogee, Okla., passed Dec. 26, 2019, in San Manuel.
He lived with his daughter, Karri, and Rhonda Martsa until his passing.
Jimmy was a fun-loving guy who liked to tell corny jokes, and he loved being around his friends and family. He loved camping, fishing, rock hounding and the casinos.
He was greatly loved by his family and friends, especially Duncan High School class of ‘66.
He is now with his beloved wife, Diane.
He is survived by: his four children, Karri Marts (Rhonda), Dawn Pippert, Gordon Newton and Travis Newton; his siblings, Dave Newton, John Newton, Linda Hunnicutt, Marty Newton, Josie Stuart (Sam), Fred Newton (Annette) and Sheila Thorton (Brian); his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Duncan, 220 Main St., Duncan, AZ 85534.