A memorial Mass of Christian burial for John W. McLaughlin, formerly of Clifton, will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

A rosary will be prayed for John on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church led by Terry Fooks.

