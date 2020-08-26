Johnny Ruben Rodriguez, 62, passed away August 20, 2020, at home with his wife and sons by his side in San Tan Valley, Arizona. He passed away after a very short 23-day bout with pancreatic cancer and was blessed to be home with his family and friends thanks to Companion Hospice.
Johnny was born June 27, 1958, in Safford, Arizona, to Pete and Helen Rodriguez.
He is survived by his mother Helen, brother Pete (Linda), wife Emily, daughter Stacy, daughter Vikki (Larry) Robles, son Farest Franklin, son Timothy (Alex) Mefford, son Johnny (JR), six grand children and one great granddaughter.
He is preceeded in death by his infant brother Pete, his beautiful daughter Lisa and his loving father Pete.
Johnny was a union cement mason for 41 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Johnny was well known for his practical jokes he played on those he loved.
Services will be held in the Catholic Church with burial in a Catholic Cemetery immediately following. A visitation, that is open to all, with be held at his home in San Tan Valley, Arizona, on Friday September 4, 2020, at 1 pm.