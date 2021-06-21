Joseph Richard Merino, Sr.
Joseph Richard Merino, Sr., “Joey,” age 56, entered into eternal life on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Joey was born March 21, 1965, in Morenci, Arizona, to Jose and Gloria Merino.
Joey was a 1983 graduate of Morenci High School. He married the love of his life, Phyllis, and together they had two sons: Joseph “Sonny” Richard, Jr. and Joshua Lee.
Joey is survived by: his parents, Jose and Gloria Merino; his children, Joseph “Sonny” Richard, Jr. and Joshua Lee; siblings, JoAnn (Joseph) Miranda, John (Michele) Merino, Kristi (Mike) Guillen; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by: his wife, Phyllis Merino.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joey was celebrated Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morenci by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal followed in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A Rosary and prayers were offered Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
The family suggests donations to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona-Clifton Distribution, 51 Frisco Ave., Clifton, Arizona 85533.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.