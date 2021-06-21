Joseph Ruiz
Joseph Ruiz, at the age of 26, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021. He was a leach operator trainee with Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
He is survived by: his mother, Yvonne Ruiz; his sisters, Brittany Chavez (AJ Alvarado), Brianna Mesa (Estevan Mesa), Jezsica Ruiz (JJ Vasquez); and multiple nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: grandparents, Ernesto and Yolanda Ruiz.
Joseph was born on April 25, 1995; he grew up in Clifton, Arizona. As a boy, Joseph was energetic and had a large imagination. He was always full of stories, very talkative with his family, and never tired of teasing his sisters. He admired his mother. He looked up to his uncle Arnold and loved his grandma Yolanda.
Josephs’ heart was immense. He loved everyone so much and felt so deeply. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew him.
Services were conducted at the First Assembly of God in Morenci, Arizona, on Saturday June 19, 2021. Final resting place was at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
