Josephine Baray Rojas of Clifton, Arizona quietly passed away on Sept. 28, 2021, at the age of 92.
Josephine was born on March 19, 1929, at her home in Clifton to parents Jose Baray and Faustina Sandoval Baray with siblings Paula, Ruben, Mike, Carlos, Candelaria, and Jose.
She graduated from Clifton High School with the class of 1948. On Sept. 10, 1952, Josephine married Emilo Rojas and together they raised their five children; Maria, Emilio, Marty, Joanne, and Kathy.
Through the years, aside from loving and raising her children, Josephine worked at the P.D. Mercantile in the meat department, and at Clonts Jewelry. She was a member of the “Golden Girls”, and the Guadalupanas. Josephine was also a religious education teacher at Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton for 25 years, and a member of the church choir.
She enjoyed family events and gatherings where she loved to tell jokes with her forever smile that would light up a room. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all. Love, Faith, and Laughter are the three words that best describe our beloved Josephine.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
She is survived by her beloved husband Emilio Rojas, her children Maria (Fred) Barquín, Emilo B. Rojas, Marty (Norma) Rojas, Joanne (Tony) Vozza, and Kathryn (Mario) Najar, 18 Grandchildren, and 25 Great-Grandchildren.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Faustina Baray, and all of her siblings.
The Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton with the Mass of a Christian Burial being celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Rojas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.