Josue Antonio Burrola
Josue Antonio Burrola was born into this world Nov. 14, 2009, to Tony and Shelly (Green) Burrola. He was so eager to join his parents and brothers, Daniel and Cruz, that he came at exactly 27 weeks at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M. Hozer weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces at birth. Momma stayed with him through the next three months, while Poppa and brothers traveled between Grant County and Albuquerque.
Hozer’s life started as a struggle before coming home to his family, and Hozer’s life ended in a struggle as he began his journey to be with the Lord. He fought AML leukemia for two weeks before losing his battle Feb. 17, 2020, at El Paso Children’s Hospital, surrounded by family.
He will be missed by family; by his best friends, Nico and John; his classmates and everyone at Central Elementary; the Cobre School district; his team; church mates; and the whole community that came together for him here and in Arizona, California, Colorado, Alaska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. He loved you all as you loved him.
He so loved to bother his big brothers and love on them afterwards. Poppa called him a missile: he would come out of nowhere, destroy his brothers and then disappear. He loved soccer, wrestling, and time in the woods with Grandpa Tony, Nino Joe, Nino Santiago and his cousin-brother Adriano. He loved mass on Sunday and running around barefoot outside with his animals. He loved his piano and piano teacher, Callie.
Hozer loved you all. We will all miss his little voice and his love.
He is survived by: his parents, Momma and Poppa; his brothers, Dan, Cruzy and cousin-brother, Adriano; grandparents, Antonio and Paula Burrola, of Virden N.M.; Ronny and Sharron Green, of Tyrone N.M.; tias, Dolores (Dodo), Melissa (Nina) and Irene (Mommy), of Virden; Tia Patricia and Tio Mario Martinez, of Silver City, N.M.; uncle, Ronald, and aunt, Rebekah Green, of Silver City; uncle, Daniel, and aunt, Andrea Moser, of Silver City; cousins, Mullin Green, of Tennessee, Claira Green, of Peru, and Lindsey Green, of Silver City; Isaiah Moser and Zayla Moser, of Silver City; Sylvia (Joey) Hoben and Silas, his apprentice in training; Eric and Jazzmyn Martinez, of Malmstrom AFB MT; Anissa Martinez, of Albuquerque; and Adriano, of Virden; and numerous great- and great-great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his infant cousin, Ella Green; and a special brother, Dakota Woodard.
Services are pending.
Thank you to all who loved him, and may God bless you all.
