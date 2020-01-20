June Elmer Neeley

June Elmer Neeley, 82, formerly of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, at her sister’s residence in Clifton.

Funeral services for June will be conducted Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Shawn Turley, of the Thatcher Sixth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of June Neeley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 25
Family will receive friends
Saturday, January 25, 2020
9:00AM-9:45AM
Thatcher Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4050 West Second Street
Thatcher, AZ 85552
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before June's Family will receive friends begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM
Thatcher Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4050 West Second Street
Thatcher, AZ 85552
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before June's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 25
Cemetery
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:30AM
Safford Union Cemetery
574 West Discovery Park Boulevard
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before June's Cemetery begins.

Tags

Load comments