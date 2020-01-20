June Elmer Neeley
June Elmer Neeley, 82, formerly of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, at her sister’s residence in Clifton.
Funeral services for June will be conducted Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Shawn Turley, of the Thatcher Sixth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
