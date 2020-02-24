Kade Jason Nelson, 16, of Thatcher, entered into life eternal early in the morning of Feb. 22, 2020.
Funeral services for Kade will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. The family will receive friends Feb. 26, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.