Katie R. Morales
Katie R. Morales, a longtime resident of Clifton, passed away on June 9, 2021 at the age of 90 at her home after battling a major stroke and Alzheimer’s for 6-1/2 years.
Katie was born in Miami, Arizona on Dec. 26, 1930 to Manuel and Genevieve (Beva) Rodriguez and was blessed with two brothers and one sister.
In 1970, she met the man of her life, Leo Morales and they married in 1975 to combine a larger family of seven: Joseph M. Gaxiola, Norma Jaramillo, Gilbert Gaxiola, Andy Gaxiola, Mary Helen Merino, Alicia Morales and Annie Morales.
Katie was an incredible cook and friend to everyone, with everyone always being warned that the homemade salsa on the table was Grandma Katie’s chili; so, spread some on your food at your own risk. She worked as a cashier for Phelps Dodge Mercantile for 16 years, then work at keeping her own home spotless and always welcoming company.
Katie was preceded by: her parents, Manuel and Beva; her brothers, Manuel (Lito) Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez; and two grandsons, T.J. Jaramillo and Bobby Rodriguez. Katie is survived by: her sister, Alicia (Licha) Castaneda; her sons, Joseph Gaxiola (Bertha), Gilbert Gaxiola (Lettie) and Andy Gaxiola (Yolanda); her daughters, Norma Jaramillo (Tommy), Mary Helen Merino, Alicia Morales (Chuy) and Annie Morales; 25 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren
Do you ever just sit and think about people who passed away and reality hits you like “Wow … they’re really gone forever!” Our Mom/Grandmother will be greatly missed by everyone and we all have our special memories of her. Katie will be in our hearts and prayers but we all know she is definitely at home with the Lord and her family.
Graveside committal services for Katie will be conducted Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at 9 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Clifton by Rev. Nathaniel Mma.
A Rosary and prayers will be offered Friday evening, June 25, 2021, at 5 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.