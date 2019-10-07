Kirby Glen Arnold
Kirby Glen Arnold, 66, of Cliff, N.M., entered into life eternal early Friday morning, Oct. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services for Kirby will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. (New Mexico time), at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gila Chapel by Bishop Esker Mayberry, of the Gila Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Cliff-Gila Mesa Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. (New Mexico time), in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gila Chapel Cultural Hall.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.