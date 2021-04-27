Laura Ann Fahey of Eagar, formerly of Morenci, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Eagar. She was 82.
Laura was born on July 7, 1938, in Hereford, Texas, to Cecil and Amy Walker. She loved to read, fish, attend her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and play sudoku puzzles. Lovingly referred to as “Granny” by family and friends, kindness and love radiated off of her and she never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed by many.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Thomas Fahey; her three children Kim Fahey of Safford, Dee Fahey of Safford, and Mike Fahey of Eagar; her granddaughters Brianne McGrath (Joe) of Duncan, Lauren Fahey (Kevin) of Safford; eight great-grandchildren; her sister Ce Goddard; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Private services to celebrate Laura’s life will be held at a later date.