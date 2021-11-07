Leah Colleen Tipton Nov 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leah Colleen Tipton, of Duncan, entered into the arms of our Lord Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Haven of Safford. She was 88.Services for Leah are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Leah Tipton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leah Colleen Tipton Condolence Duncan Lord Arm Arrangement Funeral Home Load comments Trending Stories Domestic violence survivor shares her story of abuse and hope Duncan responds to Sheriff's allegations, provides insight into town hall disarray Nutt officially Cochise County resident Duncan Water Lab part of AG's investigation Nearly 600 Graham County residents currently have COVID-19 Duncan FFA members experience adventure and misadventure Morenci Wildcats' first-round game cancelled Morenci advances to Round One, but loses to Veritas Prep Suicide Awareness Walk slated for Saturday at MHS Colors of Copper returning this weekend with 20 artists