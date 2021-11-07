Leah Colleen Tipton, of Duncan, entered into the arms of our Lord Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Haven of Safford. She was 88.

Services for Leah are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Leah Tipton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

