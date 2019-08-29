Leota Carol Dunagan, 76, of Duncan, passed away Aug. 24, 2019. She was born June 23, 1943, in Langley, Ky., to parents Frank Janow and Frankie Arrowwood Janow, with brother George Janow.
Leota graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1961 and, on July 11, 1962, she married Willis Dunagan in Safford. Later, the couple raised their children, Shanna and Shane.
She loved to read, keep updated with friends on Facebook and watch the Dallas Cowboys and Major League baseball.
Leota’s door was always open to others, accepting many children into her home and raising them as her own. She was known as Mom and Grandma by many who had felt her welcoming and warm heart. She was caring, compassionate, giving and selfless. She would always say, “Tell someone you love them even if you think they already know,” and “Treat people the way you want to be treated.”
Leota is survived by: her children, Shanna Dunagan and Shane (Elizabeth) Dunagan; her grandchildren, Kiahna (Alex) Silva and Kane Dunagan; her great-grandson, Brayden Silva; and her pet dog, Doodle.
A memorial service for Leota will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Assembly of God Church in Morenci, beginning at 10 a.m., with inurnment in the Ward Canyon Cemetery following the memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.