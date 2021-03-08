Lucita was called home on March 1, 2021 to join her husband of 68 years Gilbert Alcarez and son Gilbert Alcarez Jr.
Lucy leaves behind two sons, Robert (Catherine) Alcarez and David (Norma) Alcarez. She also leaves behind five grandchildren David Alcarez, Jessica Meza, Sharyan Sanchez, Nicole Alcarez, and Jennifer Alcarez as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Lucy was born on Sept. 13, 1930, to Isabel Madrid Lara and Rafael Lara in Clifton, Arizona. Lucy attended Clifton school district and was a die hard Clifton Trojan.
Lucy was the most caring, strong, outgoing woman ever who loved to be with her children, grandchildren and entire family. Family was everything to her.
Lucy worked as a registered nurse for many years and most knew her by Dr. Lucy. Lucy will be missed by so many and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Services for Lucy will be held on March 13, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church in Clifton starting at 10 a.m. with a rosary, the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. and burial to follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family will be having a luncheon to celebrate Lucy’s life at her residence immediately following her services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.