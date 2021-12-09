Purchase Access

Lucy N. Garcia, age 87 and a resident of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at her residence, with her family surrounding her.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucy is currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

