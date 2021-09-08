Funeral services for Mack “Boots” Conyer, 89 of Cochise, will be held on Sept. 11, 2021 in Safford, Arizona. He passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021, at Sedona Gardens in Tucson, Arizona.
Chris Scorse and Richard Mesa will officiate the services. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve Conyer, Benny Conyer, Jeff Best, Eric Best, Chris Scorse, and Robert Corbell.
Boots was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Dougherty, Oklahoma. At a young age, he moved to Arizona with his sister Nona. His first job was working with the railroad in Clifton, Arizona building and repairing bridges. He served in the Army as a corporal combat engineer from January of 1952 through December of 1953. He was assigned to Aviation Battalion #862 in Germany, helping them rebuild runways. He married Sue Tucker in 1951, had three sons and one daughter with her. He later married Marchand Best in 1982, and they finished raising her two sons together. They were blessed with 39 years of marriage.
Boots started working in Morenci, Arizona, with Phelps Dodge Corp in 1954 for 30 years, finished as a mechanic in the powerhouse. Boots and Marchand then made a move to Cochise, Arizona. He started working with the Apache Generating Station (AEPCO) for 10 years, finishing as a shift supervisor and then retiring. He enjoyed his home life, beloved dogs, and horses. Boots loved being outdoors on his five acres with his tools and equipment. He enjoyed visiting and helping neighbors. He also liked going to the lakes and boating with family and friends. The family was essential to him.
Surviving is his former wife Sue Conyer of Virginia, three sons, and a daughter. Steve Conyer, Chris (Debi) Conyer, Benny (Rhonda) Conyer, all of Arizona, Julie (Dave) Powell of South Carolina, five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
His wife Marchand of Arizona, two sons, Jeff (Stacy) Best, Eric (Jere) Best, both of Arizona, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Two sisters, Ruth Denwittie of Washington and Dorothy Allen of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary, three sisters, Nona Dear, Wandell Williams, and Glenda West, four brothers Jack, Bud, Doyle, and Don.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project in Mack “Boots” Conyers name.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Safford Union Cemetery in Safford, Arizona.
Arrangements were under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.