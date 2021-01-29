Mandy (Amanda) Romero beloved daughter, mother and grandmother passed away quietly on Sunday Jan. 3, 2021. She was 49-years-old.
Mandy was born to parents Silas Romero and Theresa R. Oñate on Nov. 18, 1971, in Morenci, AZ. She was raised in Clifton by Edward (Papa) and Theresa Jaramillo most of her adult life until relocating to Safford for the last 2 ½ years to be closer to her only daughter and grandbabies.
After graduating in 1990 from Clifton High School, she got a job at the Clifton Pool as a lifeguard. Then she worked at the Morenci Motel for a brief time. In 1992 she married Mark Martinez and shortly after, in 1993, their one and only daughter, Monica Martinez, was born.
She worked most of her life at the Morenci Mine before relocating and settling in Safford. She enjoyed playing softball with friends, hanging out at the river and camping.
Her greatest joy was her granddaughters. She loved taking them to the park, to swim, and to play at McDonalds. Mandy loved every moment she got to spend with them.
Mandy is survived by: her daughter, Monica (Gilbert); her two granddaughters, Analicia and Brooklyn; her twin sisters, Cathy (Robert) and Cynthia (Sisco); her mother, Theresa; and stepfather, Edward Jaramillo; a nephew and three nieces as well as countless friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Silas Romero; grandmother, Numberta Roman; and grandfather, Salvador Oñate.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mandy was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Committal followed in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.