Martha Baca

Martha Madrigal Baca, of Duncan, entered into rest on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her casita in Duncan. She was born on Aug. 11, 1941, in Carney, New Mexico to parents Crisanto Madrigal and Theresa Jaramillo Madrigal, with siblings Luciana, Socorro, Brigido, Daniel, Marcos, Lupe and Margie.
Martha graduated from Duncan High School in 1959. On Jan. 9, 1963, she married Jose P. Baca and went on to become a “Domestic Engineer” - Mom! The couple was blessed with six children; Jose, Peter, Marcos, Elena, Juan and Teresa.
She had many hobbies and interests such as road trips in Arizona and New Mexico, sewing, quilting, going for long walks and as a CCD teacher for St, Mary’s Mission in Duncan for 50+ years! She gave life-long service to the Catholic Church. Martha always looked forward to attending the Apache Days in Globe, Arizona every October, and the annual family Christmas parties in December.
She was a very private person, but it was always her way or the highway! Martha loved her neighborhood and her neighbors and considered all of them to be family. She really loved being a Nana and though she didn’t try to be funny, she always was without even realizing it. She loved to laugh and her favorite comedian was Gabriel Iglesias. She also loved listening to her favorite Mexican singer, Juan Gabriel, and her favorite TV programs were on the I.D. channel with all the murder mysteries. Some of her favorite sayings were “Always finish what you start,” “Make the best of what you have” and “Andale pues,” which is Spanish for “Okay, then see you later, goodbye.”
Martha is survived by her children; Jose A. Baca, Peter Baca, Elena Baca Rios, Juan Baca and Teresa Baca Ma. She is also survived by her siblings; Daniel, Marcos, Lupe and Margie Madrigal, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jose P. Baca, her son Marcos Baca, her parents Theresa and Crisanto Madrigal, and her siblings Brigido Zamora, Socorro Juarez and Chana Garcia.
The Baca family will hold graveside services at the Duncan Cemetery on Friday, March 13, 2020, starting at 2:00 pm.