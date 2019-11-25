Mary Josephine Gutierrez, 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Safford. Josephine was born in El Paso, Texas, to Joe and Sara Ortega. The family moved to the area in 1933, where she lived until her death.
Josephine worked for the Greenlee County School Superintendent’s Office for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking, visiting with the sick, volunteering at the Newman Center and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: her daughter, Sarah Jensen; granddaughter, Taylor Jensen; her sisters, Alice Martinez, of Verde Lee, and Beatrice Cervantez, of Phoenix; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Josephine was preceded in death by: her husband, John Gutierrez, a lifelong resident of Clifton; her sister, Margy Barney, of Corona, Calif.; and her son-in-law, Mark Jensen.
She was a spunky woman whose long life was made meaningful by her faith and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of Guadalupe roof fund, P.O. Box 147 Solomon, AZ 85551.
Recitation of the rosary will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., followed by the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford. Graveside services will be held on Dec. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Morenci.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
