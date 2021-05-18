Matthew Howard McGrath
Matthew Howard McGrath was just too young to be taken from his young family in a tragic accident on the night of April 12, 2021.
Matthew Howard McGrath was born on Aug. 20, 1987 to first-time parents Warner and Beth McGrath at the hospital in Safford, Ariz. Matt attended all of his school years, K-12, in Duncan schools until he graduated from Duncan High School in 2005.
Matthew Howard McGrath leaves behind his parents, Warner and Beth McGrath, his sister, Dortha McGrath, his daughter Brianna McGrath, his fiancé Davina Martinez, a step-son, Jason Kastner, and a step-daughter, Jenissa Martinez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who became family.
Services for Matthew McGrath will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Duncan.