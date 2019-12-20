Melvin Fowler
Melvin “Glen” Fowler, 66, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, In Tucson.
He was born May 9, 1953, in Morenci to Alonzo “Buck” and Daisy Fowler, of York Valley. He attended Duncan Schools and remained a longtime resident of Duncan.
Friends and family knew him as a kind and friendly man who loved animals. He had a witty sense of humor. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to share. He will be missed but never forgotten.
He is preceded in death by: his partner, Mary Smith; his parents; two sisters, Patricia Dodd and Glenda Kennedy; and two brothers, Frank, and Vernon Fowler.
He is survived by: his daughter, Dannie Sue (Trace) Steyaert, of Anchorage Alaska; son, Jeramy (Allison) Fowler, of Camp Verde; six grandchildren, Mariah Steyaert, Alden Steyaert, Alondra Fowler, Aurora Fowler, Beckett Steyaert and Amelia Fowler; his sister, Shirley (Leonard) Strom, of Globe; and two brothers, Patrick (Kimberley), of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lon Fowler, of Morenci.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the hospice caretakers from Peppi House at Tucson Medical Center, specifically Leslie and Nicole, who provided special care and comfort to our dad during his last days.
A private service is pending.