Miguel Lopez Gonzales
Miguel Lopez Gonzales, 66, of Morenci, AZ entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Miguel was born in Morenci on April 16, 1954 to Manuel and Angelita Gonzales. Miguel grew up a proud Morenci Wildcat along with his sisters Lory and Lucy and brother David. He graduated from MHS in 1972 leaving behind quite a football legacy playing on The Hill.
Miguel made a career mining for Phelps Dodge. He married his sweetheart and the love of his life, Darlene Hatfield, on March 31, 1979. He often spoke of how he fell in love with Darlene the very moment he first saw her. Together, they made their home in both Safford and Morenci with their children Celina, Denny, Brandi, Mikey and Lisa.
Miguel leaves behind: his five children, Celina (Mike), Denny (Andrea), Brandi, Mikey and Lisa (Art); fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; his sisters Lory and Lucy; his brother David (Sabrina); multiple nieces and nephews; one Goddaughter, and many family members and friends whom he dearly cherished. Miguel was predeceased by his wife, Darlene Gonzales; his mother & father, Hila and Manuel Gonzales; and his mother & father-in-law, Jackie & Clyde Hatfield.
Miguel will always be remembered for his heart-warming laugh and his deep love for his family, classic rock & country music, cold beer, a good game of pool, and the Miami Dolphins. His family will continue to love and miss him dearly.
