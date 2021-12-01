Miguel "Mike" Sosa Ochoa

Mike S. Ochoa, 65, died unexpectedly of heart failure on Nov. 28, 2021, at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. He was born June 18, 1956, in Morenci, AZ, the son of John C. Ochoa and Herminia S. Ochoa.
Mike graduated from Clifton High School, Class of 1973. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. After serving his country, he married Amalia C. Ochoa and they settled in Verde Lee just south of Clifton, AZ and celebrated 38 years of marriage this year.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Denver Carlson.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Amalia Ochoa, are his daughter, Gloria Trujillo and her husband, Robert Trujillo, of Lake Havasu City, AZ; daughter, Tina Calderon and her husband Michael Lloyd, of Stafford, VA; son, Julio Calderon of Morenci, AZ; son, Martin Calderon and his wife, Michelle Calderon, of Ocean Springs, MS; daughter, Amalia Kuykendall and her husband Robert Kuykendall, of Clifton, AZ; daughter, Maricella Pennington and her husband Wes Pennington, of Pima, AZ; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A service of remembrance and interment will be held in the White Mountains of Northern Arizona where he spent many years camping, fishing and hunting and wished his ashes to be scattered.
Those who wish to remember Mike in a special way can send floral arrangements in his memory to the Vining Funeral Home, 1940 South 20th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.
To plant a tree in memory of Miguel Ochoa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.