It is with great sadness that the family of Ophelia Espinoza (“Ophie”) announces her passing on June 14, 2021, at the age of 82 years old.
Ophie was born in Clifton, Arizona on Jan. 12, 1939 to her parents Andres and Dora Avina Lara. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings: David, Andrea, Cuca, Virginia, Juan (Junior), Carol, and Johnny. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard, her son Arnold (AJ), and siblings Emilio and Mary Helen.
Ophelia was married to her loving husband Richard Z. Espinoza for 23 years. Together they had three children: Lil, Arnold (AJ), and Angela. Ophie worked at the Morenci Hospital as a nurse’s aide for many years doing what she loved best, caring for people. In 1985 she moved to Tucson and worked at Tucson Medical Center as a patient care tech in the nursery until she retired. Along with the love of her family, she enjoyed going to casinos, cooking, sewing, bowling, and spending time with loved ones. She was a great tennis athlete and was ranked Number 1 at Clifton High School.
Ophelia will be forever remembered by her daughters Lil and Angela. She will also be fondly remembered by seven grandchildren, their significant others, seven great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. Her big, beautiful smile and her huge loving heart will truly be missed by all!
A celebration for Ophelia will take place on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Our Lady Of Fatima, 1950 W. Irvington Place, Tucson, Arizona 85746. Rosary will be held at 10:30 am, Mass at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life and reception.