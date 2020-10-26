Patricia Ann “Pat” Freestone
Patricia Ann “Pat” Freestone was born Dec. 22, 1950 in Cleveland, Alabama, to James Monroe and Mary Ruth Todd.
She entered into rest Oct. 21, 2020 in Safford, Arizona. She was 69.
Patricia is survived by: her brother, Donald Todd (Jamie); her son, James Morgan (Beth); her grandchildren, Brittney Malo (Chad), Dakota Morgan (Summer), Cristopher Morgan (Angel) and Michael Morgan; her great-grandchildren, Killian Malo, Claudia Morgan, Garen Malo and Jackson Morgan.
There will be a graveside memorial service for Patricia conducted Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Duncan Cemetery.
