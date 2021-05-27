Patricia “Diane” (Curry) England
Patricia “Diane” (Curry) England passed away of natural causes on May 24, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. Diane was born on March 29, 1938, to Travis & Mildred Curry, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 83 years young.
Diane was raised in Buckeye, AZ, and graduated from Buckeye Union High School as the class of 1956. She took college courses at Eastern Arizona College and Rio Salado College, and graduated from a degree program at Rio Salado.
She moved to Safford in 1962, where she would raise her three children on a horse property outside of town. After her children were grown, she eventually settled in Phoenix, AZ.
She worked at Safford Junior High School, State of Arizona, DES, the AZ Department of Revenue, Bylas Health Department, as well as a correctional officer at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Safford.
Diane loved to travel and she loved to shop. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren on trips when they were young. In retirement, Diane traveled to Spain and Morocco. She would regularly drive around to visit family and friends. Diane loved the beach and she loved animals, especially her dog and cat, Muffin and Kiki.
Diane is survived by her three children, Sharlot (OA) Martinez of Phoenix, Kevin (Gloria) England of Safford, and Clyde (Paula) England of Safford; four grandchildren, Raquel (Carlos) Dorame of Avondale, Clayton Sweet of Phoenix, Kelli (Donald) Werner of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Clyde (Lindy) England of Safford; ten great-grandchildren; her sister Nancy (Archie) of Laguna Beach, brother Steve (Joanne) of Sedona, her step granddaughter Brenda Casas, two step great-grandchildren Melanie Garcia, Patrick Bejarano and one step great-great-granddaughter Deja Casas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Travis and Mildred Curry, her brother Travis Curry, and her step grandson John Casas. We would especially like to thank the staff at R&D Adult Homecare in Phoenix for their care and compassion while Diane was with them.
Memorial services will be held at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E Main St, Safford, AZ 85546 on June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. Services are open to all family and friends who would like to pay their respects and celebrate Diane’s life.
Services are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street Safford, Arizona, 85546, 928-428-1740.