Peggy Crotts
Peggy Crotts was born Feb. 6, 1937, in Duncan to James M. Sanders and Ruby Lee Cosper Sanders. She had a happy childhood with her parents and brothers.
Peggy attended Duncan schools and graduated as salutatorian for her class in 1955. She entered and won the Miss Greenlee County contest in 1954 and then participated in the Miss Arizona pageant. She became close friends with the other contestants including Miss Arizona.
Peggy attended the University of Arizona for a short while but left to marry her high school sweetheart, Erwin Crotts. They were married March 24, 1956, at the Duncan Methodist Church. This union was blessed with three sons: Larry Wayne, James Erwin, and William Randall. They were always a very happy family.
Peggy had a very dear friend, Barbara Pace, who passed away in 1968. While visiting one evening before her passing, she asked Peggy if she would look after her children. Sammie and Denise joined the family in 1969. Peggy loved and took care of these girls as if they were her own.
When Jim reached the age of 7, Peggy started a new banking career in 1965. She worked in all capacities of banking starting as a teller. She advanced to vice president of the Southeastern region of Bank One (known now as Chase). During this time, Arizona Gov. Bruce Babbitt appointed Peggy to serve on the Arizona Community College Board for a seven-year term. Peggy was the first woman to serve on this board. While on the board she was especially happy that they were able to open the way for nursing schools and airplane mechanic schools in all counties of Arizona, and not just Cochise County.
Peggy and some friends started the Pride Society of Duncan on Oct. 30, 2001. As president, Peggy was instrumental in bringing many beautiful enhancements to Duncan and renovating a number of worthwhile projects. Projects included: the tree line by the railroad tracks, Sandra Day O’Connor walkway, Packer Park, lamp posts, painting of buildings, and the Pioneer Award to name a few.
Peggy is survived by: her husband of 63 years, Erwin; three sons, Larry (Bel), Jim (Suzan), Randy (Denice); two daughters, Sammie Pace Howard (Buddy) and Denise Pace Rhodes (Mike); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duncan Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
