Raul Rodriguez Diaz, known to all as Butch, of Aragon, New Mexico and formerly of Morenci​, entered into rest Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Tucson Medical Center. He was 66.

Services for Butch are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Raul Diaz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments