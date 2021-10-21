Raul Rodriguez Diaz Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Raul Rodriguez Diaz, known to all as Butch, of Aragon, New Mexico and formerly of Morenci, entered into rest Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Tucson Medical Center. He was 66.Services for Butch are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Raul Diaz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Raul Rodriguez Diaz Condolence Morenci Arrangement Aragon Butch Funeral Home Load comments Trending Stories Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Five inches! Duncan man receives 7.5 years in prison for sexual abuse Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Lillie C. Saenz Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide