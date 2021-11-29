Raymond Frank Florez came into this world on Oct. 4, 1955, and departed it on Nov. 18, 2021, after a courageous and long battle with illness. He was 66 years old. Ray passed on his own terms in his own home as he had wished to do, with his constant companion, Koda, his beloved dog by his side.
Ray was preceded in death by: his parents, Alejandro and Elvira Florez.
Ray is survived by: his son, Joseph Florez; his seven siblings, Alex Florez Jr. of North Carolina, Arlene Florez Sandoval of Phoenix, Carolyne (Greg) Jaeger of Tucson, Deborah (Albert) Montoya of Tucson, Phoenix Sotelo of Morenci, Sam Florez of Clifton, Kathryne Maldonado of Tucson.
Ray was always a hard worker, who started working at an early age at the ice plant in Morenci delivering ice to the mine. He then worked on the Train Track Gang in the pit, followed by training to become a Brick Mason and ultimately trained as and became a machinist for Phelps Dodge/Freeport-McMoran. Ray completed over 40 years of service to the company.
Ray was a kind, caring, big hearted man who helped others when they needed help. He loved kids and rescuing animals which he had three of and got great joy from them. You could always find Ray cooking, he loved trying new recipes or making really hot salsa. He loved gardening, growing chilies, vegetables, and anything he could find to plant. Ray loved the mountains, the rivers, the great outdoors.
Ray’s funeral celebration Mass will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton, Arizona on Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception following the service at the Sacred Heart Parish Center. There will be no burial service at this time.