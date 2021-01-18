Raymond Gabino Cueto

On Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, Raymond Cueto, loving husband, father of two children, grandfather, great grandfather and brother passed away at the age of 74.
Raymond was born Nov. 4, 1946 in Morenci, Arizona to Jose and Teofila Cueto. He graduated from Eastern Arizona Junior College in 1966 with an AA degree in drafting. Following graduation, he was employed by Hughes Aircraft in Tucson, Arizona. On July 2, 1966 he married Roberta K. Schale. They raised two sons, Raymond, Jr. born in 1968 and Brian, born in 1971.
In 1968, Raymond went into the Navy and served in several duty stations, including Vietnam. Upon returning from Vietnam, Raymond moved his family to Port Hueneme, California where his second son was born. After his enlistment was completed, Raymond moved his family back to his home town of Clifton to work with his father in the well drilling business. After a short time, he went to work as a draftsman for the Phelps Dodge Corporation. In 1978, Raymond quit Phelps Dodge to go into partnership with his parents. During this time he worked to buy his parents' interest in the business to become the owner.
Raymond's passion was providing a service to his customers and community. He served eight years on the Clifton School Board. If there was ever a person out of water, no matter the day or time, Raymond always responded—even into the early morning hours.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father Jose, mother Teofila, grandson Mathew and a brother Joe. He is survived by his wife Roberta, sons Raymond Jr. (Dawn), Brian; grandchildren Christopher, Timothy (Jacque), Jose, Brianna, Aubrey and great grandson Jackson; a sister Carolyn Manuz (Rocky) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by several long-time employees whom he loved like sons.
No services are planned at this time but will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to either the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).