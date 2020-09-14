Raymond L. Waller, Jr.
Raymond L. Waller, Jr., of Safford, AZ, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Beehive Homes of Deming, NM. He was 86 years old. Ray was born on October 22, 1933, to Bernice Waller and Raymond Waller, Sr., in Hartford, CT.
Ray grew up in Hartford, CT, until his teen years when he moved to Los Angeles, CA, with his family.
He joined the United States Navy at 17 and served during the Korean War from 1950-1953 on the U.S.S. Macomb DMS-23. Upon returning from the Navy, Ray went to work at Revell in Venice, CA. There he met his future wife, Erlinda Morales, and they were married July 19, 1958.
They first made their home in Venice, CA, and had three children; Donald, Edward and Cathleen.
They moved the family to Norwalk, CA, in 1970 and raised their family. Ray worked for Cambro Manufacturing in Huntington Beach, CA, and then on to Rain Bird Sprinkler Manufacturing in Glendora, CA. On weekends he loved to take his motorcycle out for long rides, sometimes joined by his wife.
In 1993 Ray and Erlinda moved to Safford, AZ, to be closer to family.
Here Ray went to classes to earn his GED, which he was very proud of finally achieving this accomplishment.
Ray then went to work at the state prison before finally retiring and then working part-time at Ace Hardware.
Ray is survived by: son, Edward Waller of Kissimmee, FL; daughter, Cathleen Schmackpfeffer (Todd) of Buena Park, CA; grandchildren, Veronica Betancourt-Canto (Jose) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica King (Jeff) of York Valley, AZ, Christopher Schmackpfeffer of Hesperia, CA, Sarah Schmackpfeffer and Sabrina Schmackpfeffer of Buena Park, CA; and six great-grandchildren.
Ray is preceded in death by: his wife, Erlinda Waller; mother, Bernice Smith-Taschner; son, Donald Waller and daughter-in-law, Sharon Waller; brother, Don Waller; and sisters, Carol and Pat.
Memorial graveside services for Mr. Waller will be conducted Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Safford Cemetery with military honors.
