Rebecca B. De La Cruz, 68, entered into life on May 8, 1953. She was born in Morenci, Arizona, to her parents Carlos Sr. and Blanche De La Cruz, and siblings David, Carlos Jr., Christopher, and Elizabeth Dorsey De La Cruz.
Rebecca attended Safford High School and graduated in 1971. After graduating, she spent time outdoors, gardening, working with genealogy, and she loved watching westerns. As one cousin put it, “Beckie was so tenderly sweet, but a force to be reckoned with.” Three words that could sum up Rebecca’s life would be: generous, kind, and tough.
She is survived by her mother, Blanche Luna De La Cruz, and siblings (and spouses), David and (Olga) De La Cruz, Carlos Jr. De La Cruz, Christopher De La Cruz, and Elizabeth Dorsey.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her father Carlos Sr. De La Cruz, Hilario and Margarita De La Cruz, Fred and Ramona Gonza, Annette Marie De La Cruz, and Erica Murphy.
Funeral services are cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.