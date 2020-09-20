Rene Jacob Hunt

Rene Jacob Hunt

Rene Jacob Hunt, affectionately known as Jake, of Safford, entered into rest Friday, September 11, 2020, at his residence. Jake was 32.

Jake is survived by: his beautiful children, Dexter and Madilynn Hunt; his parents, Chris and Suzanne Hunt; and his siblings, Kaitlin Hunt, Darren Boling and Austin Hunt.

A Celebration of Jake's Life will be conducted Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Rene Hunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments