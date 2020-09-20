Rene Jacob Hunt, affectionately known as Jake, of Safford, entered into rest Friday, September 11, 2020, at his residence. Jake was 32.
Jake is survived by: his beautiful children, Dexter and Madilynn Hunt; his parents, Chris and Suzanne Hunt; and his siblings, Kaitlin Hunt, Darren Boling and Austin Hunt.
A Celebration of Jake's Life will be conducted Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.