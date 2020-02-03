Reynee Gonzales
Reynee (Martino) Gonzales entered into eternal rest Dec. 17, 2019. She was 59 years old. Reynee was born July 18, 1960, to Boyd and Adelina Martino.
She spent her youth in Elfrida, along with her parents and brother Blane. After graduating from Elfrida High, Reynee spent many years traveling and, in 1977, Reynee became a mother to Stephen and welcomed a daughter Jessica in 1980.
In 1990, Reynee started a career with the Arizona Department of Corrections. It was two years later that Reynee was set up on a blind date in Sierra Vista with John Gonzales. Slightly more than a year later, the two lovebirds were married, July 24, 1993.
John and Reynee made their home in the Bisbee area while both working for Arizona Department of Corrections. In 1999, the two became parents to a son named Jared. In 2003, the three moved as a family to the White Mountains and, in 2014, the family moved to Morenci, where Reynee spent her remaining years.
Her heart was bigger than her wallet. She loved giving to others. She loved working with people with special needs. To those lucky enough to know her know she was quite the firecracker with an infectious laugh and loving spirit.
Reynee was preceded in death by: her father, Boyd, and mother, Adelina.
She is survived by: her husband, John; sons, Stephen and Jared; daughter, Jessica; grandchildren, Elijah, Isaiah and Dexter; brother, Blane; and numerous loving family and friends.
A celebration of Reynee’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Bisbee VFW Post 836, 1326 Highway 92, Bisbee AZ 85603. All who knew and loved Reynee are invited to join.