Richard Corwyn Adair of Duncan, Arizona passed away peacefully on May 3rd at the age of 77. He led a full life.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, to whom he was married for 52 years, and his two children Dawn Adair Taylor of Idaho and Richard Corwyn Adair, Jr. of Arizona. He and Barbara have three grandchildren (Tiffani, Blake, and Connor) and five great-grandchildren (Kazlee, Preston, Brextin, Zarrick, Taylor). He is also survived by his brother Calvin Adair (Sharon) and their family of Nevada.
Richard was a proud Army veteran who received a Purple Heart fighting in Vietnam for the country he loved.
He was a skilled outdoorsman who loved taking his family hunting and fishing above all else.
He was a loving husband, father, and friend.
At Richard’s request no services will be held, but if you choose to crack open a cold one, I’m sure he’d appreciate it.