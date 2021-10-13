Richard Oren Billingsley of Duncan, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Richard was born on July 16, 1946, in Safford, Arizona, to parents Benjamin Franklin Billingsley III and Ruth McGrath Billingsley and brothers Benjamin Franklin IV, Leslie Hilton, Paul Edward, and Charles Oliver Billingsley.
Richard graduated from Duncan High School in 1964. He had many occupations; miner, assayer, surveyor, engineer, HVAC specialist, electrician...a master of all trades. Richard’s brilliant mind, occupational skill set, and gentle, helpful nature earned him a reputation as a valuable teacher, problem solver and friend in the community. As many recall he was often heard saying “Well, let’s see” and “Do the math.”
He enjoyed many hobbies through the years including radio communications, old vehicle restoration; and all things mechanical; but his greatest passion was his ongoing collection of antique mining equipment that he often referred to as his “yard museum.” He loved to show and tell how each piece was used in its day. His collection, still on display today, was even featured in Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative’s Currents July 2016 issue by Jennifer Brown titled “Collecting Pieces of His Past.”
He is survived by his daughter Saundra Billingsley Abernethy (Mike), his step-daughters Michelle Herod and Melodie Duffey O’Byrne (Joel), his siblings Les, Paul and Charlie Billingsley, several grand and great-grandchildren, and his dog Bear.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Ruth Billingsley, his brother Benny Billingsley, his daughter Destany Billingsley, and his companion Christine Duffy.
A memorial service for Richard will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Duncan Stake Center.
Arrangements were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740.
