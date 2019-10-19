Robert Wright

Robert “Robbie” Wright passed away Oct. 4, 2019. He was born May 13, 1968.
Robbie leaves behind: his son, Robbie Wright Jr.; parents, Angie and George Wright; brothers, Anthony Wright and Thomas Montoya; sister, Pam (Wright) Montoya; nieces, Kelcee (Wright) Garcia and Tianna Wright; nephews, Anthony Wright Jr. and Michael Montoya; two very special great-nieces, Aryana and Kamryn; numerous extended family, with whom he was very close; and a great-nephew due this November.
He will be missed beyond words.
Robbie requested private family services, which will be held at a later date.