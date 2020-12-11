Ruth Elizabeth Harper
Ruth Elizabeth Harper, 77, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Reinhold and Winifred Hendricks.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Richard Harper. Together they raised three children, Stephanie Williams (John), Richelle Harper (Rick), and Kristopher Harper (Christin). She was an adoring “Nana” to seven grandchildren: Sandra (Ryan), Holly (Brandon), Nicole (Tyler), Kyleah (Jordan), Mya, Caiden, and Amanda; and four great-grandchildren: Rylan, Isabell, Hailey and Emmett.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Winifred Hendricks; her brothers, Merton Hendricks, Robert Hendricks, William Hendricks, and Raymond Hendricks; and her sisters, Dorothy McIntyre, Mary Lu Boeckmann, and Louise Johnston, and a great granddaughter, our sweet angel Amelia.
Ruth grew up in Bisbee, AZ and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1961.
She then went on to attend Northern Arizona University. Ruth worked for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company and the Phelps Dodge Mercantile Warehouse in Bisbee, AZ. Upon moving to Morenci, AZ, she continued her working career at the Morenci Library, until she retired in 1997.
Ruth dedicated her life to her family. She had the most beautiful heart and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the Angels at Healing Hearts Assisted Living, Casa De La Paz Hospice, and James Rowley, FNP. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Casa De La Paz Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me”. A golden heart stopped beating and hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us that he only takes the best. Rest in paradise our beautiful, sweet Nana, until we see you again! Love you all the numbers! Love you more — said it first!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.